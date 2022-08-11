Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Reduced by Analyst

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

