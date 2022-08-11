Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

