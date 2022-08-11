Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Decreased by Analyst

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $42.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5,631.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after buying an additional 1,092,084 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,924,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $29,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

