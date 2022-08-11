Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

NYSE:XPO opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Axon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 119,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

