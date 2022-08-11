QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Buys 39 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey purchased 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($182.37).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £428,071.38 ($517,244.30).

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

LON:QQ opened at GBX 386.40 ($4.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,578.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 370.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.56. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.20 ($4.79).

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

QQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.32) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.62) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.