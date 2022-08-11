Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after William Blair downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating. The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $6,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

