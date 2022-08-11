Raymond James Comments on Martinrea International Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Martinrea International in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.83.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.00. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$12.82. The company has a market cap of C$851.30 million and a P/E ratio of 37.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

