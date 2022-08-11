Raymond James Raises ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $48.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

