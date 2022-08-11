Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,228,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,403 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

