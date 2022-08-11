RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $263.00 to $285.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RBC Bearings traded as high as $251.77 and last traded at $249.96, with a volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.79.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,990. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.