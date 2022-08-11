Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):
- 8/3/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 7/25/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 7/25/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 7/25/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $11.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $10.00.
- 7/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00.
- 7/19/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Snap was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Atlantic Securities.
- 7/18/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $18.00.
- 6/16/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Snap Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.