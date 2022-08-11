Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):

8/3/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

8/3/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

7/25/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

7/25/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/25/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $11.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $10.00.

7/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00.

7/19/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Snap was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

7/18/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $18.00.

6/16/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Get Snap Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.