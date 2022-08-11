Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 73.11% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Redfin Trading Up 5.0 %
Redfin stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $111,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Redfin
In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
