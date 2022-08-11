Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $10.42. Repay shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 17,443 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Insider Transactions at Repay

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Repay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Repay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Repay by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Repay Stock Down 20.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $928.18 million, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

