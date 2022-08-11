Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

NYSE:RSG opened at $142.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after acquiring an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

