Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Electromed (ELMD)

8/9/2022 – Electromed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Electromed is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Electromed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – Electromed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2022 – Electromed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Electromed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Electromed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Electromed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Electromed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ELMD opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

