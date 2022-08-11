Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for 2U (TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/1/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2022 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/29/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2022 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2022 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/24/2022 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
2U Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $711.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.98.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
