Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for 2U (TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2022 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2022 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2U Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $711.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Get 2U Inc alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of 2U by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 104,128 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of 2U by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 112,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 85,680 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.