Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $685.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

