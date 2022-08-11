Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE QSR opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,537,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.