Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

NYSE QSR opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,537,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

