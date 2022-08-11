Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $18.54. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 15,396 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 126,682 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 23.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.73% and a negative net margin of 305.27%. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

