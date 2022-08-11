Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,918 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler downgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Rithm Capital Corporation has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.