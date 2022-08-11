Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

MSFT stock opened at $289.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

