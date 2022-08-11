Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.35, but opened at $40.52. Roblox shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 614,662 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Roblox

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Roblox by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Roblox by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

