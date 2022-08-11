Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 15th

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Monday, August 15th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 15th.
Root Price Performance
Shares of ROOT stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Root has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Root to $1.80 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Root from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.
Root Company Profile
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
