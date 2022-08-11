Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 50,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$522,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,814.30.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$424,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$629,642.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total transaction of C$364,804.20.

On Monday, May 16th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$652,734.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total transaction of C$367,930.20.

NVA stock opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$14.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.7899999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

