Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.50. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $733.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

