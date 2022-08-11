Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.50. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.
ROVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.
Rover Group Price Performance
NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $733.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group
In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rover Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.
About Rover Group
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
