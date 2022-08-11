Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 37.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 21.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

