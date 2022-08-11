Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.78 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of DCI opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

