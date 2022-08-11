Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.82 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,999 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Price Performance
Summit Materials stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Summit Materials Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
