Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246,668 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Orange were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Orange by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Orange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Orange Stock Performance

Orange Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

