Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 894 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.76. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $116.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

