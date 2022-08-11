Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 195,505 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $2,021,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 583,529 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth $7,686,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $9,269,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. StockNews.com raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

