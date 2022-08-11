Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,394 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after buying an additional 248,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 160,434 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,189,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,316,000 after buying an additional 111,910 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

