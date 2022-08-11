Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 45,909 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Pentair’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.