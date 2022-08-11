RWE Aktiengesellschaft Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.9 %
RWEOY opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
