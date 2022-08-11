RWE Aktiengesellschaft Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

RWEOY opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

