Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,587,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 603,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

