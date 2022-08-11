Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $16.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 4.1 %

SBH stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

