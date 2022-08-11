Sally Johnson Acquires 2,658 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 890.20 ($10.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 740.17. The company has a market cap of £6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2,472.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 901 ($10.89).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Pearson

PSON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($8.97) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.