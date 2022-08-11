Sally Johnson Acquires 2,658 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).
Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 890.20 ($10.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 740.17. The company has a market cap of £6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2,472.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 901 ($10.89).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
