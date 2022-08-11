Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $182.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $113.55 and last traded at $113.07, with a volume of 42341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.62.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $234,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

About Sarepta Therapeutics

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

