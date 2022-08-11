Saul Centers, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

NYSE:BFS opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 138.01%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

