Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLB. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.
Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
