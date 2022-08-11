Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

