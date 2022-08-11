Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.05. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WRK opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 22.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

