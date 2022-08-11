Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Entegris, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,312,000 after buying an additional 161,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

