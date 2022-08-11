Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 12.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.58. 2,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 393,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Seer had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 794.43%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Seer by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $831.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

