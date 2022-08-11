Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 180,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,971,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,199,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,027,041. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 108,774 shares of company stock worth $9,135,827 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

SXT opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.