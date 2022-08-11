SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,736 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 369,948 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,798,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.