SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.88. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several research firms have commented on WLK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

