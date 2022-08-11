Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $65.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 318,266 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

