ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ShockWave Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for ShockWave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 6.9 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $277.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $277.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 360.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $488,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,438. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

