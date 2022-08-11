Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Decreases By 88.4%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the July 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

AACAY opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.78.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

